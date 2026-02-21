Moon Sang Min And Nam Ji Hyun Face Off Against A Deranged Ha Seok Jin In 'To My Beloved Thief'

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” has shared a suspenseful sneak peek of its next episode!

“To My Beloved Thief” is a period fantasy drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Previously on “To My Beloved Thief,” Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol succeeded in uncovering the treacherous scheme of Im Sa Hyung (Choi Won Young) and revealing the truth about the addictive incense to the public. However, the rampage of Yi Gyu—who was already fully under the effects of the drug—continued unabated, with the king paying no mind to the growing public outcry.

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama, Hong Eun Jo—who had been on the run as Gil Dong—and Yi Yeol face Yi Gyu at the palace with unwavering gazes of determination.

Notably, Yi Yeol points a sword at his own brother during this tense confrontation, piquing curiosity as to what will unfold between the trio.

The next episode of “To My Beloved Thief” will air on February 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

