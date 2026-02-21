Choi Jin Hyuk And Oh Yeon Seo Are Stuck Together Like Glue In 'Positively Yours'

There’s no getting between Choi Jin Hyuk and Oh Yeon Seo on “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Positively Yours,” the drama reached a shocking climax as Jung Eum (Baek Eun Hye) warned Du Jun that she would risk everything to block Hui Won’s path. After Jung Eum objected to the contest results and exposed the couple’s relationship in front of all the employees, Du Jun wound up suffering a life-threatening injury while saving Hui Won from a falling light.

However, newly released stills from the drama’s next episode suggest that Du Jun and Hui Won’s relationship won’t be hindered by these dangerous ordeals. In fact, the couple seems to be going stronger than ever: as they embrace each other with blissful smiles, they seem adorably reluctant to let go of one another—or to allow even the slightest gap between them.

To find out whether Du Jun and Hui Won overcome the crises facing them, tune in to the next episode of “Positively Yours” on February 21 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

