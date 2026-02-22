'Single's Inferno 5' And Cast Dominate Buzzworthy Non-Drama TV Show & Appearance Rankings In Final Week

“Single’s Inferno 5” wrapped up its run as the most buzzed-about non-drama TV show of the week!

In its final week on air, the fifth season of the hit dating show remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the non-drama TV shows that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by analyzing data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media posts about TV shows that are currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Single’s Inferno 5” top this week’s list of the most buzzworthy non-drama TV shows, but its cast also continued to dominate the list of the non-drama TV appearances that generated the most buzz, where its contestants swept all of the top four spots and claimed six spots out of the top 10.

Choi Mina Sue made the list twice: in addition to taking No. 1 for her appearance on “Single’s Inferno 5,” she also made the list separately at No. 8 for the show’s reunion special. Lim Subeen followed at No. 2, with Park Heesun at No. 3, Kim Mingee at No. 4, and Lee Sunghun at No. 10.

The top 10 non-drama TV shows that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Single’s Inferno 5” Mnet “Show Me The Money 12” Disney+ “Battle of Fates” JTBC “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” MBN “King of Active Singers 3” Mnet “Show Me The Money 12: The World of Yaksha” tvN “You Quiz on the Block” TV Chosun “Miss Trot 4” ENA “I Am Solo” MBC “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)

Meanwhile, the top 10 non-drama TV appearances that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Choi Mina Sue (“Single’s Inferno 5”) Lim Subeen (“Single’s Inferno 5”) Park Heesun (“Single’s Inferno 5”) Kim Mingee (“Single’s Inferno 5”) Park Bo Gum (“The Village Barber”) Kim Si Hyeon (“Home Alone”) Kim Poong (“Please Take Care of My Refrigerator”) Choi Mina Sue (“Single’s Inferno Reunion”) BLACKPINK’s Jennie (“The Secret Friends Club”) Lee Sunghun (“Single’s Inferno 5”)

Watch Park Bo Gum in “The VIllage Barber” on Viki below:

Watch Now