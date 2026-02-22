'Undercover Miss Hong' And 'To My Beloved Thief' Soar To Their Highest Ratings Yet

tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” and KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” have both hit new all-time highs in viewership!

On February 21, viewership ratings for “Undercover Miss Hong” soared into the double digits. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 10.6 percent.

“To My Beloved Thief,” which has just one episode left in its run, also climbed to its highest ratings yet ahead of its series finale. The penultimate episode of the fantasy romance rose to an average nationwide rating of 7.7 percent.

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.2 percent ahead of the final week of its run, marking its highest ratings to date for a Saturday.

KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” also earned its highest Saturday ratings yet last night, when it scored a nationwide average of 16.1 percent.

MBC’s new drama “In Your Radiant Season” dipped to an average nationwide rating of 3.5 percent for its second episode, while Channel A’s “Positively Yours” earned an average nationwide rating of 1.2 percent ahead of its finale.

