'To My Beloved Thief' Stars Share What The Drama Means To Them Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” have shared their final thoughts ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, the starring cast took a moment to look back on “To My Beloved Thief” and what it means to them.

Nam Ji Hyun began by saying, “First, I would like to sincerely thank the viewers who gave their love to ‘To My Beloved Thief.’”

“Personally, it was a drama through which I wanted to show many new sides of myself, so I worked really hard to prepare,” she continued, “and I was truly happy because I received so much love in return.”

The actress concluded, “I hope that ‘To My Beloved Thief’ remains with viewers as a drama that they want to rewatch on days when they want to feel comforted.”

Moon Sang Min expressed his regret that the drama was already ending, sharing, “With the end of the drama approaching, I feel sad and regretful. That’s how precious this drama is to me.”

“Thanks to the viewers staying with us for eight weeks, so many good things have happened,” he went on. “Thank you to everyone who started their 2026 together with ‘To My Beloved Thief,’ and I hope that your year is full of only happiness.”

Hong Min Ki spoke fondly of his experience filming the drama, noting, “I met so many precious people during the time I lived as Lim Jae Yi. I gained an immense amount of strength from receiving so much love for not only my chemistry with Hong Eun Jo but also my bromance with Yi Yeol and my bestie chemistry with Hong Dae Il and Kim Seung Baek.”

He continued, “I’d like to convey my deep respect and gratitude to the director, writer, cast, and crew, all of whom worked so hard together.”

Finally, Han So Eun commented, “The time I spent living as Shin Hae Rim was a huge gift to me.”

“Thanks to the director, writer, cast, and crew, I was able to successfully wrap up this journey,” she went on. “I’d also like to express my gratitude to the viewers who loved ‘To My Beloved Thief’ and Shin Hae Rim; this feeling will remain in my heart for a long time.”

The final episode of “To My Beloved Thief” will air on February 22 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

