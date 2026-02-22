Park Shin Hye's New Dream Team Launches Its First Secret Operation In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Park Shin Hye and Cho Han Gyul’s newly formed dream team will take aim at its first target on the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Undercover Miss Hong,” Hong Geum Bo and Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung) teamed up with Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul) and Lee Yong Gi (Jang Do Ha), who were revealed to be the secret “captain” and “crew” behind the online gossip network “Yeouido Pirates.”

After Albert Oh learned Hong Geum Bo’s true identity, the four of them joined forces and formed a unified “dream team”—taking Hong Geum Bo’s undercover mission from a one-woman operation to an organized, coordinated team effort. With Lee Yong Gi’s technology expertise and Albert Oh’s inside information as a member of the Hanmin Securities family, Hong Geum Bo is in a better position than ever to investigate the slush fund she’s been after all this time.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode offer a glimpse of the team in action, with each member utilizing their own unique expertise. As Hong Geum Bo uses a voice-altering device in order to communicate directly with someone and control the situation, Lee Yong Gi provides realtime support from a nearby PC.

Later, Go Bok Hee, Albert Oh, and Lee Yong Gi wait for someone in an abandoned building with their faces concealed by masks. Meanwhile, Hong Geum Bo gives orders as she watches from a distance with binoculars.

To find out who the team’s first target is, catch the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on February 22 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Cho Han Gyul in “Love Mate” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Shin Hye’s film “My Annoying Brother” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)