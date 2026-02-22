Park Sung Woong, Lee Soo Kyung, Lee Jin Woo, Choi Gyu Ri, And More Test Chemistry At Script Reading For New Family Drama 'Cabbage Your Life'

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled a sneak peek of the script reading!

“Cabbage Your Life” is about the chaotic story about Sung Tae Hoon’s city family who land in the Yeonriri village as they struggle to return to Seoul.

The drama will be helmed by director Choi Yeon Soo of “Pump Up the Healthy Love,” “Crazy Love,” and “Into the Ring” and written by writers Song Jeong Rim of “My Merry Marriage” and “Vengeance of the Bride” and Wang Hye Ji of “Nothing Serious.”

On February 19, “Cabbage Your Life” shared photos from the drama’s script reading including cast members Park Sung Woong, Lee Soo Kyung, Lee Seo Hwan, Nam Kwon Ah, Lee Jin Woo, Choi Gyu Ri, Choi Woo Jin, Seo Yoon Hyuk, Yang Woo Hyuk, and more.

Park Sung Woong plays Sung Tae Hoon who suddenly ends up moving to Yeonriri with his family. He wittily portrayed a family man who only does his best for his family, heating up the atmosphere on set. Park Sung Woong shared, “There were healing vibes from the first script reading. This is my third time working with actress Lee Soo Kyung, so she really felt like family, and I think a unique family character will be made.” The drama marks Park Sung Woong and Lee Soo Kyung’s third project together following “Dog Knows Everything” and the play “Rendez-vous.”

Lee Soo Kyung will transform into Jo Mi Ryeo, a mother who takes care of her three sons while her husband is busy at work. Despite having no knowledge on farming and the countryside, she’s a super mom who turns crisis into opportunity. Lee Soo Kyung also showcased realistic couple chemistry with Park Sung Woong, bringing smiles to the set.

Lee Jin Woo and Choi Gyu Ri prepared to showcase romance that will captivate viewers’ hearts as Sung Jin Cheon and Im Bo Mi—children of Sung Tae Hoon and Im Joo Hyung (Lee Seo Hwan), who are rival families.

Lee Seo Hwan and Nam Kwon Ah play the village’s head and married couple Im Joo Hyung and Nam Hye Sun, who reliably protect the village. They clash with Sung Tae Hoon’s family at every corner, creating both tension and laughter.

Choi Woo Jin will play Officer Park, partaking in a love triangle with Ji Cheon and Bo Mi, while Seo Yoon Hyuk and Yang Woo Hyuk play Sung Ji Sang and Sung Ji Gu, Sung Tae Hoon’s second and youngest sons.

Check out a behind-the-scenes video from the script reading below!

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

