'Positively Yours' Stars Say Goodbye And Thank Viewers Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

Choi Jin Hyuk remarked, “Maybe it’s because I truly had a lot of fun filming this drama and was excited for every second of it, but now that it’s ending, I feel disappointed and regretful rather than relieved.”

“The chemistry between the cast and crew, who worked hard together on set, was seriously amazing,” he continued. “I got so attached that I feel particularly sad about having to say goodbye, and I think I will remember all of the time I spent living as Du Jun as a precious gift.”

Expressing his gratitude to the drama’s viewers all over the world, Choi Jin Hyuk shared, “I was deeply touched by the fact that there are fans who love our drama both in Korea and across the globe. In order to repay your support, I will try to show you better things as actor Choi Jin Hyuk in the future as well.”

Meanwhile, Oh Yeon Seo commented, “I still can’t believe [that the drama is ending], and the thought that this is the end makes me extremely sad. Because filming on set was so, so fun and enjoyable, I think it really hasn’t kicked in yet that it’s over.”

“Whenever I acted as Hui Won, I found myself tearing up a lot without realizing it,” shared the actress. “I found it really heartwarming how [Hui Won] thought of others before herself, so the time I spent playing her felt very warm and happy and and joyful.”

Oh Yeon Seo went on to speak fondly of her experience during filming, recalling, “Our set was always full of love, and every time I arrived on set, [the cast and crew] treated me warmly, so every shoot was memorable. Whether it was cold or hot out, I always received a lot of positive and cheerful energy, so every moment of every shoot remains in my memory.”

Hong Jong Hyun revealed his deep affection for his character by saying, “I was happy and grateful to be able to greet viewers as Min Uk. I think playing the warm and caring Min Uk actually brought me a lot of comfort.”

“Because the atmosphere on set was great, I enjoyed filming so much that I looked forward to every shoot, and thanks to the cast and crew, I had many reasons to smile and laugh. I hope this drama remains in viewers’ memories as a heartwarming story.”

Finally, Dasom remarked, “It feels bittersweet, and I think it still doesn’t feel real that today is the last day.”

She went on to thank the rest of the cast and crew directly by saying, “Although Mi Ran has many shortcomings, thank you for always looking fondly on her and welcoming her with spirited applause on set. I will cherish these feelings of gratitude for a long time, and I hope we can meet again in other projects.”

Dasom concluded by conveying her gratitude to the drama’s viewers, sharing, “Thank you for loving our drama, and I’d be grateful if you would remember it for a long time.”

The final episode of “Positively Yours” will air on February 22 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

