Watch: Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Share Playful Moments With Each Other And Child Actor On Set Of 'Our Universe'

tvN’s “Our Universe” has shared an adorable new making-of video!

The new making-of video begins with Park Seo Ham taking photos of Park Yu Ho (Woo Joo) while visiting the house set of “Our Universe” for the first time. He shares, “I must get close to Woo Joo. I hope he likes me!”

In addition to having a blast playing outdoors with Park Yu Ho, Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui get playful while filming at night together, with Bae In Hyuk flashing the light at Roh Jeong Eui and himself. They also play rock paper scissors, joking that the loser should jump into the creek. Bae In Hyuk loses twice and pretends to jump into the creek each time as Roh Jeong Eui tries to stop him.

In scenes with the child actor, Bae In Hyuk sweetly looks after Park Yu Ho, who also enjoys playing with the lead actor. Despite filming a serious scene, Bae In Hyuk can’t help but burst into laughter due to Park Yu Ho’s adorable antics.

The making-of video ends with Bae In Hyuk impressing the set with his bowling skills, with Park Seo Ham and Roh Jeong Eui contributing to create a lively set atmosphere.

Watch the full making-of video below!

If you haven’t already, catch up with “Our Universe” on Viki:

Watch Now