'The Art Of Sarah' And Shin Hae Sun Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

Netflix’s “The Art of Sarah” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “The Art of Sarah” debuted at No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “The Art of Sarah” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but leading lady Shin Hae Sun also took No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, while her co-star Lee Jun Hyuk entered the list at No. 6.

The next spots on both lists went to tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong,” which stayed strong at No. 2 on the drama list this week. Meanwhile, stars Park Shin Hye and Ko Kyung Pyo came in at No. 2 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” rose to No. 3 on the drama list in its final week on air, with stars Ji Sung and Park Hee Soon taking No. 3 and No. 4 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s “Spring Fever” ranked No. 4 on this week’s drama list, while leads Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin made the actor list at No. 5 and No. 8 respectively.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” climbed to No. 5 on the drama list this week, with leads Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min ranking No. 7 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “The Art of Sarah” tvN “Undercover Miss Hong” MBC “The Judge Returns” tvN “Spring Fever” KBS2 “To My Beloved Thief” Netflix “Can This Love Be Translated?” tvN “Our Universe” ENA “Honour” SBS “No Tail to Tell” KBS2 “Recipe for Love”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Shin Hae Sun (“The Art of Sarah”) Park Shin Hye (“Undercover Miss Hong”) Ji Sung (“The Judge Returns”) Park Hee Soon (“The Judge Returns”) Ahn Bo Hyun (“Spring Fever”) Lee Jun Hyuk (“The Art of Sarah”) Nam Ji Hyun (“To My Beloved Thief”) Lee Joo Bin (“Spring Fever”) Moon Sang Min (“To My Beloved Thief”) Ko Kyung Pyo (“Undercover Miss Hong”)

