'Single's Inferno 5' Star Jo I Geon Signs With New Agency

“Single’s Inferno 5” contestant Jo I Geon has joined a new agency!

On February 23, SPRING ENT announced that the actor, who recently appeared on Season 5 of the hit dating show “Single’s Inferno,” had signed an exclusive contract with the company.

“We are confident that Jo I Geon, who changes the atmosphere of every program in which he appears, including ‘Single’s Inferno 5,’ has the potential to grow into a global actor, both in terms of his external and internal traits,” said the agency.

“Jo I Geon is currently receiving a flood of casting offers for dramas, plays, advertisements, and variety shows,” they continued. “We will be unsparing in our support of Jo I Geon so that he can pursue a flourishing career.”

SPRING ENT is currently home to actors like Ko Kyu Phil, Kang Ki Doong, and more.

Source (1)