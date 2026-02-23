Watch: Anderson .Paak Teases aespa Collab With New Video

Get ready for something new from aespa and Anderson .Paak!

On February 22 local time, Anderson .Paak took to Instagram to tease an upcoming collaboration with aespa.

Posting a snippet of a new song, the American singer tagged aespa and wrote, “YOU THINK THEY READY FOR THIS?!?”

Anderson .Paak also posted the video to Instagram Stories, where he again tagged aespa and teased that the song was “COMING SOOOOOON!!!”

Check out Anderson .Paak’s new video below!