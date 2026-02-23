Kim Min Ha And Noh Sang Hyun Reunite With Captivating Chemistry At Script Reading For New Rom-Com Film

Netflix’s upcoming film “Messily Ever After” (working title) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Messily Ever After” is a relatable romantic comedy about a couple in their 10th year of dating who love each other deeply and hate each other just as intensely, getting into all kinds of antics in the name of love. The film will be directed by rookie director Seo Jung Min.

Su Hyun (Kim Min Ha) and Hyun Tae (Noh Sang Hyun) meet by chance on an arts university campus and fall in love at first sight. They continue their relationship with unmatched passion. Even after 10 years of dating, they still love each other to death and hate each other just as intensely. The film humorously portrays the realistic romance of this wildly chaotic couple, who do all kinds of crazy things for love. It will showcase the raw intensity of a passionate relationship that many have experienced at least once, or have wished to experience, through the romantic comedy genre.

Kim Min Ha and Noh Sang Hyun will showcase heart-fluttering chemistry as a couple who began as college classmates and have continued their love for 10 years. Having previously portrayed a poignant romance in the series “Pachinko,” they reunite in the project as a long-term couple who can understand each other’s feelings with just a glance.

Kim Min Ha plays Su Hyun, a talented curator who pursues perfection in her work and career. She reveals an unexpected side as she falls apart in the face of love and jealousy.

Noh Sang Hyun plays Hyun Tae, an installation artist who has been dating Soo Hyun for 10 years. He is set to reveal a new side as an artist with strong convictions and a stubborn streak.

Stay tuned for more updates!

