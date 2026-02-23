'Positively Yours' Ends On Highest Ratings Of Its Run

Channel A’s “Positively Yours” went out on an all-time high!

On February 22, the romance drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its entire run with its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, “Positively Yours” wrapped up on an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent for its final episode.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” also ended strong, scoring an average nationwide rating of 7.6 percent for its own series finale.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 10.1 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” set a new personal record with its latest episode, which earned an average nationwide rating of 17.1 percent.

Binge-watch all of “Positively Yours” with subtitles on Viki here:

Watch Now

And all of “To My Beloved Thief” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)