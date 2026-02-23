Kim Jun Han Is Kim Hye Yoon’s Team Leader Who Suddenly Shows Up After Being Out Of Contact In New Film “Whispering Water”

The upcoming horror film “Whispering Water” has released its first stills of Kim Jun Han!

“Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

Kim Jun Han plays Kyo Sik, Su In’s (Kim Hye Yoon) senior and a mysterious figure. In the film, he takes on the most enigmatic role of his career, adding to the film’s chilling and eerie tension.

Kyo Sik is the Onroad Media team leader who usually focuses only on work and is a senior Su In trusts and follows more than anyone else. After a business trip to Salmokji, during which he lost contact, he suddenly appears in front of the film crew upon their arrival at the reservoir. He acts calmly as if nothing happened, but he soon repeats strange, incomprehensible behaviors, gradually increasing a sense of unease.

The stills capture Kyo Sik’s contrasting moods, moving between the day and night in Salmokji and between warmth and coldness, creating a subtle tension. In particular, his figure standing in the darkness of Salmokji with a meaningful expression hints at a hidden secret he holds.

Kim Jun Han described the character, saying, “Kyo Sik is a mysterious figure, a role that leaves the audience questioning him.”

Director Lee Sang Min added, “Kyo Sik is a figure whose thoughts are impossible to read, and Kim Jun Han’s impression and voice fit him perfectly.”

“Whispering Water” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8.

