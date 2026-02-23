Ha Ji Won Is A Former Top Star Aiming To Claw Her Way Back To The Top In 'Climax'

ENA’s new drama “Climax” has unveiled a closer look at Ha Ji Won’s character!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon), who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

Ha Ji Won plays the role of former top star Chu Sang Ah. She’s a figure who struggles due to back-to-back failed projects and a murder incident from 10 years ago that begins to resurface. In the center of a huge cartel connecting the entertainment and political industries, Chu Sang Ah makes a cold decision in order to climb back to top.

The newly released character stills capture Chu Sang Woo’s resolute gaze. Tension rises as she picks up a phone call in front of the vanity table. Another photo highlights her strategic mindset as she monitors a performance on set.

“Climax” is set to premiere on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST with a total of 10 episodes.

While waiting, watch Ha Ji Won in “Curtain Call” below:

