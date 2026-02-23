Park Sung Woong Goes From Corporate Manager To Novice Farmer In New Drama “Cabbage Your Life”

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has shared its first stills of Park Sung Woong!

“Cabbage Your Life” is about the chaotic story about Sung Tae Hoon’s city family, who suddenly end up in Yeonriri village, as they struggle to return to Seoul.

Park Sung Woong plays Sung Tae Hoon, who moves with his family to the rural village of Yeonriri after a sudden job transfer. Sung Tae Hoon worked his way up to a managerial position at a major company and, even in tough times, never gives up for his family. Park Sung Woong is set to show a dynamic transformation, portraying a head of household, a corporate employee, and a beginner farmer.

The stills highlight the extreme moments of Sung Tae Hoon. Wearing a crisp suit and sunglasses that feel out of place in the clean but rugged village of Yeonriri, he exudes the presence of a corporate manager while creating a strangely funny and slightly pitiful scene. The images also show his side as a responsible family man who puts his family first.

In another still, Sung Tae Hoon stands in the middle of a field, dressed in comfortable, dirt-stained clothes. Blending into nature, he gives off a completely different vibe, teasing how Sung Tae Hoon transforms from a corporate manager to a farmer almost overnight. With no farming knowledge or experience, all eyes are on whether Sung Tae Hoon can find true life healing in Yeonriri.

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

