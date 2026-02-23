Choi Jin Hyuk Shares Thoughts On Success Of 'Positively Yours' And Upcoming Video Call Event With Global Fans

Choi Jin Hyuk has dished on the successful wrap-up of his recent drama “Positively Yours”!

Concluding its run on February 22, “Positively Yours” ranked No. 1 in 116 countries on the global OTT platform Rakuten Viki.

Male lead actor Choi Jin Hyuk flawlessly portrayed the character Kang Du Jun, who swings between cool-headedness and endearing goofiness, capturing the hearts of global audiences.

Through his agency ANIC ENT, Choi Jin Hyuk remarked, “First of all, I bow my head in gratitude to all viewers in Korea and around the world who trusted and loved the drama ‘Positively Yours’ and ‘Kang Du Jun.’ As I acted out the process of Du Jun—who was opposed to marriage—meeting Hui Won (Oh Yeon Seo) and coming to realize the value of love, I also learned a lot, and every moment felt like a gift.”

Regarding the fervent response from overseas fans in particular, he added, “I didn’t know viewers would give us this much love. Hearing that even people on the other side of the world enjoyed our drama and supported us gave me tremendous strength. I’m very excited that I’ll be able to personally express my thanks through an upcoming global video call event,” underscoring his deep love for fans.

Choi Jin Hyuk is set to greet fans overseas through a special video call event hosted by Rakuten Viki.

Binge-watch “Positively Yours” with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)