Watch: Ha Jung Woo Explains How To Become A Landlord In New Drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” Teaser

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The newly released teaser opens with Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo) confidently explaining how to become a landlord in Korea.

As step one on how to become a landlord, Ki Soo Jong advises taking out the maximum possible loan, even if it means leveraging everything you have. As he speaks, the scene shows him reading a payment demand notice, a stark reminder of the risks involved.

He moves to step two: “Fill the gaps with private loans.” The scene shifts to him making calls, asking acquaintances to invest in him.

Step three, he says: “Endure until the very end.” He is determined to survive the uncertainty until redevelopment is confirmed, showing a quiet resolve in the face of mounting pressure.

However, the teaser takes a chilling turn. While on the phone, Ki Soo Jong hears a strange voice. Drawn toward it, he follows the sound. As he slowly opens the door, he is met with the horrifying sight of the legs of a woman lying motionless on the floor.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

