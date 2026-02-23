Park Jinyoung Talks About Why He Chose To Star In “Shining,” His Character, And More

Park Jinyoung has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Shining”!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives.

Park Jinyoung plays Yeon Tae Seo, a subway train driver who hides a tender sensitivity beneath a cold, stoic exterior. The role follows him from age 19 to adulthood. Park Jinyoung’s performance promises to capture Yeon Tae Seo’s youth and love as he quietly lives his life while carrying his pain.

Park Jinyoung, drawn to the realistic storytelling of the drama, said, “I wanted to take part because it’s not just a pretty youth story but one that deals with real-life struggles anyone can relate to.”

He spoke specifically about the character Yeon Tae Seo, saying, “He felt like a character the script subtly presents with unconditional trust of ‘the kind of person you wish existed.’ I was drawn to such a warm character and I thought I wanted to try playing this role.”

Park Jinyoung also recalled his strong first impression of the character, saying, “We all know it’s better not to worry about what others think as we go through life, but we also know it’s usually not easy to avoid their gaze. Yet Yeon Tae Seo lives life in his own way, rather than seeing others’ gaze. That was what I found most appealing about him.”

With the story spanning from a 19-year-old boy to adulthood, Park Jinyoung said, “The more I read the script, the more I saw that Yeon Tae Seo keeps many of the same traits even as he grows older.”

He continued, “So I didn’t act out differences for each age. The only difference, if any, is in how Tae Seo handles his struggles. I wanted to show that, as an adult, he has gained a bit more experience than he had as he was younger.”

Finally, Park Jinyoung highlighted key points to watch, saying, “I think the most ordinary, everyday stories are the most beautiful. The stories of Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju) reflect emotions we all feel at least once in our lives. If you focus on that, you will feel an even deeper impact.”

“Shining” is set to premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

