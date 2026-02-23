Jeon So Young’s Actions Prove She Is Neither On Lee Na Young Nor Seo Hyun Woo’s Side In “Honour”

ENA’s new drama “Honour” has released new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Han Min Seo (Jeon So Young) broke into Yoon Ra Young’s (Lee Na Young) house and stabbed her hand with an awl. She injected heroin into Hwang Hyun Jin’s (Lee Chung Ah) leg to knock her out and also subdued Lee Sun Hwa (Baek Ji Hye), who stole reporter Lee Jun Hyuk’s (Lee Choong Joo) laptop containing evidence of “Connect In’s” crimes. Han Min Seo, whose unpredictable actions are impossible to explain as moving in any single direction, has emerged as the key mystery that will drive the upcoming episode.

Until now, her crimes were interpreted as a warning directed at the three L&J lawyers who are tracking the secret prostitution app “Connect In.” However, after she also attacked Lee Sun Hwa, who stole the laptop at the request of corrupt police officer Kim Seung Jin (Jung Hee Tae), it has become unclear whether Han Min Seo is even on the same side as “Connect In.” While attacking L&J, she simultaneously made choices that conflicted with the interests of “Connect In.” This confusing behavior makes Han Min Seo an even more dangerous variable.

What draws even more attention is that prosecutor Park Jae Yeol (Seo Hyun Woo) himself cannot read her true intentions. In the preview for the upcoming seventh episode, Park Jae Yeol meets Han Min Seo in person and interrogates her intensely. But his words, “I thought you were completely with L&J, but apparently not. You’ve been hiding another scheme all along. What are you really after?” suggest that even he cannot grasp Han Min Seo’s real motives. Even when he harshly threatens her while demanding the laptop’s whereabouts, Han Min Seo draws a firm line and insists she knows nothing.

The plot thickens when Han Min Seo provokes Park Jae Yeol with the bombshell statement, “Yoon Ra Young told me to copy your phone.” This is potentially devastating information that could once again endanger Yoon Ra Young, who used Park Jae Yeol’s wife, Hong Yeon Hee (Baek Eun Hye), as a counterattack card. Curiosity is growing over why Han Min Seo obtained Lee Jun Hyuk’s laptop, which law firm L&J had secured, and what she is plotting as both L&J and Park Jae Yeol find themselves caught in the middle of her unpredictable moves.

The production team stated, “Although the identity of Han Min Seo has been revealed, her true motive has not yet come to light. Even Park Jae Yeol can’t fully grasp what she’s really after. As the drama enters its second half starting with the upcoming episode 7, an unexpected wave of truth will unfold regarding her suspicious actions.”

Episode 7 of “Honour” will air on February 23 at 10 p.m. KST.

