Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, Krystal, And More Stand Divided By Opposing Motives In “Mad Concrete Dreams”

tvN’s new drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled a new poster!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The newly released poster places Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo) at its center—a heavily indebted landlord who secured his building by taking out loans to the absolute limit—alongside the Se Yoon Building he is determined to protect at all costs. Surrounding him are characters driven by conflicting desires.

His wife Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung), close friends Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han) and Jeon Yi Kyung (Krystal), and Yo Na (Shim Eun Kyung), a Real Capital executive targeting the building, each face different directions, visually underscoring their opposing motives and the growing tension between them.

Bathed in an ominous red glow, the Se Yoon Building suggests that a dangerous incident is about to unfold within its walls. Ki Soo Jong, clutching a loan repayment notice, combined with the characters positioned atop architectural blueprints, foreshadows individuals moving toward vastly different goals.

The tagline, “The last lifeline for a life-changing comeback,” further heightens curiosity about the uncontrollable consequences that Soo Jong’s desperate decision to hold out until redevelopment may ultimately bring.

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ha Jung Woo in "Road to Boston":

