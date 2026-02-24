Han Ji Min Dishes On Her Character In Upcoming Drama “The Practical Guide To Love”

Han Ji Min has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love”!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek), two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey to discover what true love really means.

On why she chose to star in the drama, Han Ji Min shared, “I was drawn to the script because it portrays realistic stories and concerns about love that we often see around us, especially for people at a marriageable age.”

She added, “Lee Ui Yeong’s greatest and most appealing trait is her honesty. Whether she is working, interacting with friends, meeting a blind date, or struggling with love, she never loses that honesty,” expressing her affection for the character.

While Lee Ui Yeong thrives at work thanks to her competence and the trust of her colleagues, she has been stuck in a rut when it comes to dating. Han Ji Min explained, “Lee Ui Yeong feels like an ordinary person anyone could think of among their acquaintances. I personally thought of one or two friends like her as well.”

She continued, “Focusing solely on work and then one day finding yourself thinking seriously about marriage feels like a natural life flow that many people go through. Lee Ui Yeong isn’t a flashy or extraordinary character—she feels more like a friend who could be right beside you, which makes her all the more appealing.”

Han Ji Min also revealed that she resonated with Lee Ui Yeong’s relationship with her mother, Park Jung Im (Kim Jung Young). She shared that the character’s close, almost friend-like relationship with her mother resembles her own real-life relationship. She commented, “In real life, I often travel with my mother and we’re like friends. It made me think that I want to become even closer and more affectionate with her in the future.”

Lastly, Han Ji Min shared what viewers should focus on in the drama, saying, “I hope viewers can comfortably follow Lee Ui Yeong’s emotions. The show realistically portrays the feelings we experience during cycles of meeting and breaking up, as well as the excitement, worries, and anxieties we face before a new love.”

She concluded, “If you were Lee Ui Yeong, which choice would you make between Song Tae Seop and Shin Ji Su? I hope viewers will think about it from Lee Ui Yeong’s perspective.”

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama on Viki:

