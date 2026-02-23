Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Follow A New Lead At A Burial Site In “Honour”

“Honour” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Spoilers

The newly released stills capture Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah) visiting a tree burial site together. In the photos, the three women gaze in different directions with solemn expressions. Yoon Ra Young’s deeply sunken gaze suggests that this visit goes beyond a simple step in their investigation. As L&J continues its relentless pursuit of the truth behind “Connect In,” it remains unclear whether they are tracking traces of someone directly linked to the case or uncovering a deeply personal story connected to Ra Young herself.

Meanwhile, the preview for Episode 7 previously featured Hwang Hyun Jin’s meaningful line, “The victim is here now,” hinting at the existence of another victim of sexual exploitation connected to “Connect In.” As previously revealed cases appear to be only a fraction of a much larger structural crime, the scope of the investigation continues to expand.

Adding to the tension, an emergency alert reading “Critical security threat detected” appears on the Connect In app interface, signaling cracks in what once seemed to be a flawless security system. The possible emergence of another victim is expected to become a key piece of evidence that could shift the course of the case. If a new victim comes forward, it may provide the decisive justification L&J needs to launch a full-scale counterattack.

The production team shared, “The tree burial scene is an important moment that helps viewers better understand Yoon Ra Young emotionally and narratively. Please watch to see why she visits this place with her friends,” adding, “Whether another victim truly exists will also be a key point to watch in Episode 7.”

Episode 7 of “Honour” will air on February 23 at 10 p.m. KST.

