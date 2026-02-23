Yoon Jong Hoon, Uhm Hyun Kyung, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Weekday Drama 'Our Happy Days'

KBS1’s new weekday drama “Our Happy Days” has shared a sneak peek of its script reading!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

The newly released script reading video features cast members Yoon Jong Hoon, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Jung Yoon, Yoon Da Young, Kim Hye Ok, Sunwoo Jae Duk, Yoon Da Hoon, Moon Hee Kyung, Lee Sang Sook, Jung Ho Bin, Lee Ho Jae, Jung Young Sook, Sung Byung Sook, Choi Sung Won, Uhm Hye Soo, Kim Na Ri, Yoo Jin Seok, Joo Yong Man, Kim Soo Ah, Lee Da Eun, Seo Dong Kyu, Jung Soo Ha, and Jung Si Hyun.

Yoon Jong Hoon delivered an immersive performance as Go Gyeol, a perfect man armed with every advantage imaginable and the recipient of the Young Architect of the Year award. Uhm Hyun Kyung, starring as Jo Eun Ae, a startup developer determined to create a humane, AI-driven world, led the atmosphere with her consistently bright energy.

Jung Yoon, who stars as Go Min Ho, and Yoon Da Young, who plays Seo Seung Ri, captured attention with performances that highlighted their characters’ charms. The chemistry among the four leads, evident from the script reading, heightened anticipation for the drama’s premiere.

Additionally, seasoned actors Kim Hye Ok, Sunwoo Jae Duk, Yoon Da Hoon, Moon Hee Kyung, Lee Sang Sook, Jung Ho Bin, Lee Ho Jae, and Jung Young Sook delivered impressive performances, further raising expectations for the drama.

Yoon Jong Hoon commented, “I think this will be a project that makes people reconsider what family represents in today’s world,” and Uhm Hyun Kyung remarked, “It’s a drama that makes you realize how precious an ordinary day is, so I hope viewers keep that point in mind as they watch.”

Check out the full clip from the script reading below!

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere in March as the follow-up to “Marie and Her Three Daddies.”

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hoon in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)