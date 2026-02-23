Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom’s “Phantom Lawyer” Reveals 3 Reasons To Watch The New Supernatural Legal Drama

SBS’s upcoming Friday–Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled key points to watch ahead of its premiere!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Here are three reasons the drama is a must-watch:

1. Yoo Yeon Seok as a one-of-a-kind “possessed” lawyer — the birth of an accidental hero

Shin I Rang opens his law office in Room 501 of Okcheon Building, which was once a shaman’s house. From the moment he moves in, his life takes an unexpected turn: he begins seeing ghosts and even experiences possession, forcing him to resolve the grudges of the dead.

Though a lawyer who should rely on logic and reason, Shin I Rang suddenly finds himself acting like a spirit medium. With help from ghosts, he uncovers clues no one else can see, and whenever possession occurs, his speech, expressions, and mannerisms completely change.

Unable to ignore injustice once he witnesses it, he becomes an unwilling hero who fights cases on behalf of the dead—making the arrival of this unprecedented “ghostly lawyer.”

2. Supernatural fun meets a cathartic courtroom drama with awesome chemistry

Continuing SBS’s tradition of satisfying legal dramas, “Phantom Lawyer” adds a supernatural twist by revealing hidden sides of cases through ghostly perspectives while delivering fast-paced, cathartic courtroom moments.

At Shin I Rang’s side is Han Na Hyun, a cold and highly rational elite lawyer who prioritizes winning above all else. Their contrast—his intuition and emotion versus her logic and reason—creates constant tension. Though they initially struggle to understand each other, their evolving partnership and chemistry will be a major highlight.

They are joined by office manager and brother-in-law Yoon Bong Soo (Jeon Seok Ho), Father Matteo (Jung Seung Gil), who offers guidance at crucial moments, and spirits with their own stories. Together, the team at Okcheon Building’s Room 501 forms a unique cooperative dynamic, blending witty banter with unexpected teamwork.

3. Beyond ghosts: a story ultimately about people

As the saying goes, “The dead cannot speak.” Those who died unjustly leave behind misunderstandings, distortions, and unresolved resentment. The drama begins from this premise: Shin I Rang listens, speaks, and fights on behalf of those who can no longer tell their stories.

Here, the ability to see ghosts is not merely a horror device but a tool to uncover silenced truths. The courtroom revelations go beyond solving cases, helping the living confront emotional wounds and untangle relationships left unresolved. Though it may appear to be a ghost story, “Phantom Lawyer” ultimately tells a deeply human story.

“Phantom Lawyer” premieres on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

