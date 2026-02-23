Jung E Chan Is A Brilliant Neurosurgeon Pushing Human Limits In New Medical Thriller Drama

Actor Jung E Chan (formerly known as Min Sun Hong) is set to star in TV CHOSUN’s upcoming weekend miniseries “Doctor Shin” (literal title)!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, and a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama unfolds a bold narrative that explores love and desire, taboo and sacrifice.

Taking on the titular role in his first leading performance since debut, Jung E Chan stars as Shin Ju Shin, a genius doctor who pushes the boundaries of human capability. Shin Ju Shin serves as the director of neurosurgery at Nua Hospital and the chairman of the Nua Foundation, which runs an orphanage. A world-renowned brain surgeon whose skills are said to rival the divine, he surpasses even his late father, Professor Shin Woo Pil. With exceptional medical talent, an elite background, and an elegant, commanding presence, Shin Ju Shin appears to possess it all.

Newly released stills capture Shin Ju Shin fully immersed in surgery, showcasing the intense focus expected of a legendary neurosurgeon. In another scene, he is seen in his doctor’s gown drinking wine with a grave expression before locking eyes with someone during a tense conversation. What has driven the genius doctor into inner turmoil? And what forbidden operation may he attempt next?

Jung E Chan shared, “When I first heard I had been cast as the lead, I felt incredibly grateful and excited. As my desire to do well grew, I also felt the heavy responsibility of carrying the project. Rather than seeing that weight as pressure, I tried to use it as motivation for my acting. I hope viewers will look forward to the immersive performance I’ll show through ‘Doctor Shin.’”

“Doctor Shin” will premiere on March 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

