Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Share Key Points To Watch In 2nd Half Of “Honour”

ENA’s “Honour” has unveiled key viewing points as it heads into its second half, shared directly by Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Ahead of the drama’s second half, the production team released a set of behind-the-scenes stills capturing the bright, lively atmosphere on set—a refreshing contrast to the drama’s intense tone. The images feature the warm smiles of Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, Lee Chung Ah, Yeon Woo Jin, Seo Hyun Woo, Jeon So Young, and Park Se Hyun, highlighting the positive on-set energy that contributes to the drama’s strong performances.

Alongside the photos, the three lead actresses personally shared what viewers should look forward to in the second half of “Honour.”

Lee Na Young hinted, “There’s a turning point where the characters’ choices create new ripple effects. Unexpected twists will further heighten the genre’s thrill,” adding that viewers can expect increasingly complex emotional dynamics and relationships as the story progresses.

Jung Eun Chae pointed to the meaningful phrase, “It’s darkest under the lamp,” suggesting that hidden truths may lie closer than expected. She also encouraged viewers to stay with the drama through its second act.

Lee Chung Ah advised viewers to revisit the earlier episodes, explaining, “If you watch Episodes 1 through 6 again, many details will feel new.” She added that one way to enjoy the second half even more is to pay close attention to every character who gradually appears around the three lawyers.

The production team shared, “While the drama maintains sharp and intense tension onscreen, the atmosphere on set was warm and collaborative, with actors carefully supporting one another and building strong chemistry.” They added, “As the second act begins, immersion and suspense will deepen even further. Just as the on-set energy was perfect, the actors’ performances will reach their peak in the latter half, so please continue to watch with great interest.”

Episode 7 of “Honour” will air on February 23 at 10 p.m. KST.

