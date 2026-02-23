'The King's Warden' Surpasses 6 Million Moviegoers In Just 20 Days

“The King’s Warden” has officially surpassed 6 million moviegoers!

On February 23, the Korean Film Council announced that the film exceeded 6 million admissions on its 20th day since release. To celebrate the milestone, a commemorative photo and video featuring director Jang Hang Jun and cast members Park Ji Hoon, Yoo Hae Jin, Yoo Ji Tae, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Min, and Park Ji Hwan were also unveiled.

The achievement outpaces the record set by the beloved historical film “The King and the Clown,” which reached the same milestone on its 29th day before becoming the first historical film to surpass 10 million moviegoers at the Korean box office.

The film is also matching the box office trajectory of “Masquerade” (also known as “Gwanghae: The Man Who Became King”), which ultimately drew more than 12 million viewers during its theatrical run.

Having held the No. 1 spot at the box office for 11 consecutive days, “The King’s Warden” is solidifying its status as the biggest theatrical hits of 2026.

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

<왕과 사는 남자> 600만 관객 돌파🎉

온 세상이 왕.사.남으로 물들어 가는 중🫶🏻 <왕과 사는 남자> 절찬상영중👑

🔗예매는 프로필 링크에서 확인 pic.twitter.com/12FEFQy1WS — SHOWBOX (@showboxmovie) February 23, 2026

