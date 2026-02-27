5 BLs That Have No Business Being This Funny

Some BLs don’t tip you off about how funny they’re going to be, and suddenly you’re pressing pause to get your laugh out. The humor shows up in the timing, the situations, and the characters who end up being unintentionally hilarious.

They might not market themselves as a comedy series, but boy, could they.

Here are five BLs that’ll seriously make you giggle:

Warning: light spoilers ahead!

“Love Is A Poison” follows Shiba Ryoma (Hama Shogo), a sharp and cynical lawyer who’s so intense and self-righteous about his job that people call him the Ice Lord of Law. He’s great at what he does, and he knows it. His goal is to become the very best and nothing less.

On the outside, he’s cold and blunt, and he’s so obsessed with becoming the best lawyer out there that he doesn’t quite realize how others perceive him. But on the inside, he’s the total opposite: an awkward guy who hyper-analyzes everything and has a constant internal monologue.

The only people he can openly talk to aren’t people at all: they’re his plants.

Thanks to his reputation, no one wants to work with him anymore. He’s already gone through 99 partners that he’s let go because they didn’t live up to his standards, and people have nicknamed them his “victims.” He’s tasked with finding his 100th partner all on his own, but no one is interested. Not until he runs into Haruto (Hyodo Katsumi).

At a bar one night, Ryoma meets Haruto during what seems like a chance encounter, and he’s struck with an unfamiliar feeling. Whatever it is, it isn’t law, so he goes to clear his head only to run into Haruto again.

These chance meetings lead to a totally unanticipated situation: Ryoma returns home to find Haruto there, who proceeds to casually blackmail him. With his career on the line, Ryoma is forced to make Haruto his 100th partner and let him live with him.

Ryoma might act all high and mighty, but he is ironically tricked by a cute face, putting his meticulous path to the top in jeopardy.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Ryoma’s internal commentary turns everyday moments into low‑key comedy gold, and the reluctant relationship between an introvert overthinking his way through life and a very persistent extrovert who likes to play jokes is the perfectly unexpected pair. Their accidental slip into domestic married life is the icing on the cake.

In “Eccentric Romance,” a Thai exchange student named Jay (Save Saisawat) decides he wants to become fit like his Korean best friend Sung Hoon (Yoon Jun Won). Since they’re both enrolled in a Health and Happiness class, he figures it’s the perfect time to start hitting the gym.

The only problem is Jay has no idea how to work out, so he fumbles behind, basically fighting with the workout gear instead of using it. He start personal training with a gym trainer, but the trainer is a little too nice to Jay, which makes Sung Hoon overly observant and more than mildly annoyed by how much time they’re spending together.

And that’s not the only thing bothering Sung Hoon. There’s something off about the trainer that no one else has seemed to notice except for him. Jay likes to be friends with everyone and easily trusts new people, so Sung Hoon has always kept an eye out for him.

He starts picking up on little things that feel off about Jay’s new trainer, so he convinces Jay to join him in investigating him.

At the same time, Jay and Sung Hoon get paired with a quirky group of classmates for a semester project (one of whom is Lee Geon U from JUST B, for you K-pop fans), and a student murder case is being investigated on campus. It might sound like a bunch of side quests all jumbled together, but it all connects.

Why it’s worth the watch:

It’s a classic case of best friends with unspoken feelings; all it takes is a new person and jealousy to get things moving. Even with the murder mystery thrown in, it’s entirely unserious and still low-stakes. This BL is one you can just appreciate for its silly cheesiness and have a good laugh.

“Jun & Jun” is about an ex-idol named Lee Jun (Yang Jun Mo) who just wants to start a fresh, normal life out of the spotlight. He’s super optimistic and excited about his first-ever 9-to-5 office job, but it doesn’t really go as normally as he had hoped.

His first day immediately goes off-course when he meets his new boss, Choi Jun (Ki Hyun Woo), who is oddly friendly and flirtatious in a way that definitely doesn’t feel fit for coworkers.

Lee Jun doesn’t recognize him at first, but he eventually figures out that Choi Jun is a childhood friend he was once very close to. But clearly, things have changed.

While Lee Jun tries to adjust to his new life and keep his idol era behind him, his boss keeps throwing him curveballs. Granted, it’s Lee Jun’s first office job, so he tries to play it safe by finding reasonable explanations for his boss’s behavior, but drunken house visits and other questionable situations have him deeply confused.

When two other men start fighting for Lee Jun’s attention, Choi Jun only gets bolder with his feelings.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This show is full of unhinged office and co-worker situations that would never do in real life, but that’s what makes it so hilarious. Choi Jun doesn’t bother pretending or hiding his feelings and puts it all out there, while Lee Jun is left trying to make sense of it all.

“Be Mine Superstar” is the story of Punn (Ja Phachara Suansri), a college student who’s been obsessed with actor Achi (First Chalongrat Novsamrong) for years. It’s only ever been a one-sided crush until Punn gets to intern at Achi’s film set thanks to a lucky connection through a friend.

Right away, being an intern turns out to be less glamorous than Punn imagined and a whole lot of work. While he struggles to learn the job, he takes every chance to see Achi and take care of him, but it’s going to take a lot to get noticed. He’s just an assistant that barely gets the chance to say a couple words to Achi.

But help is on the way! Achi’s closest friend and co-star on set figures out Punn’s not-so-little crush, and he decides to help him get Achi’s attention. But even he has his own troubles with love going on behind the scenes.

Punn starts with only being able to watch Achi from afar, but a rare chance lands him right in Achi’s house. Truly, what could go wrong?

Why it’s worth the watch:

The comedy genius of this show comes from the fact that Punn is absolutely terrible at hiding his feelings for Achi. He’s just a goofy fanboy who doesn’t know how to be normal around his crush, but at the same time, he’s so desperate to spend time with him. This one is a true rom-com where the sappy romance hits just as hard as the outlandish comedy. There are some genuinely sweet moments to gush over in this drama.

5. “Me and Thee”

In “Me and Thee,” Thee (Pond Naravit Lertratkosum) is a business heir whose wealth and security detail make him look extremely intimidating, but underneath all of it is someone who is just looking for love.

Different from his outward appearance, Thee is actually a hopeless romantic who lacks real experience in relationships and sincerely believes romance works like it does in the Thai soap operas he constantly watches.

Things shift in his life when he meets Peach (Phuwin Tangsakyuen), an introverted photographer who doesn’t react to him the way most people do.

After Peach steps in to protect his friend Ran (Santa Pongsapak) during a situation, Thee becomes interested in Peach. Thee initially asks Peach for help pursuing Ran, but the more time they spend together, the more Thee’s attention moves toward Peach instead.

However, no matter how many times Thee tries making a move on Peach, Peach doesn’t budge. In fact, Peach is usually either at a loss for words or laughs. He isn’t afraid to point out the comedy in Thee’s elaborate lifestyle and ideas of romance.

Thee finds out the hard (and awkward) way that the grand gestures and cheesy lines he’s studied on TV don’t really work on everyone in real life.

Grand gestures and super lavish meals won’t woo Peach, so Thee is struck with a new challenge: figure out what actually matters to someone who isn’t impressed by money or theatrics. But change is never that quick or easy.

Why it’s worth the watch:

“Me and Thee” is just so unexpectedly funny and feels refreshingly new (even though it plays on classic rom-com tropes). It’s almost like this show is making fun of itself and the clichés that rule the genre, but at the same time, it still believes in real romance and love. The clear contrast between the leads makes their slow-burn romance super fun to watch.

