Boom, Lee Yong Jin, BTOB’s Eunkwang, And More Confirmed To Join “Amazing Saturday” Spin-Off

Boom, Lee Yong Jin, BTOB’s Eunkwang, Jung Yi Rang, and ZO ZAZZ will be joining tvN’s “Amazing Saturday” spin-off “Amazing Thursday” (literal translation)!

“Amazing Thursday” is a music variety show built around a karaoke theme, where two teams face off in song battles. The four-episode program is a spin-off of “Amazing Saturday,” marking its first new spin-off about five years after the “Idol Dictation Contest” spin-off. The show stands out as a vocal competition, where they go head to head in performance battles.

Boom, who serves as the MC of “Amazing Saturday,” will host “Amazing Thursday.” He will transform into a karaoke owner, bringing his wit and catchphrases to the new show.

Lee Yong Jin, known for his comedic timing and vocals, and Jung Yi Rang, recognized for her acting range and alter characters, will bring humor and energy to the karaoke stage.

Rising vocalist ZO ZAZZ and BTOB’s leader Eunkwang round out the cast. Together, they are expected to balance musical performances with entertainment.

The first episode will also feature TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun along with comedian Kim Hae Jun and Na Bo Ram. Moving forward, the show will welcome a range of guests, from rookie singers to reality show contestants across genres and backgrounds. The program will feature moments of discovering hidden talent and memorable performances.

“Amazing Thursday” premieres March 19 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

Source (1)