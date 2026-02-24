Yoo Yeon Seok Rocks The Hanbok Look And Other Bold Transformations From Ghostly Possession In 'Phantom Lawyer'

Yoo Yeon Seok will be making bold transformations in “Phantom Lawyer”!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Shin I Rang opens his law office in Room 501 of Okcheon Building, which was once a shaman’s house. From the moment he moves in, his life takes an unexpected turn: he begins seeing ghosts and even experiences possession, forcing him to resolve the grudges of the dead.

The newly released photos depict Shin I Rang’s various transformations. From appearing to be like an angry middle-aged man with his hands in his pockets to a cold and rational scientist, Shin I Rang wears many different faces. Another photo of him behind the scenes taking a selfie while wearing women’s hanbok (Korean traditional attire) creates excitement for the various characters he will take on.

Seeing the sudden changes in his way of speech, gaze, and movements, Shin I Rang touches his face in shock as if to confirm what’s real. Viewers are curious to find out what kind of ghosts will appear in the story, creating both a hilarious yet mysterious atmosphere.

Yoo Yeon Seok’s diverse transformation into various characters will be one of the biggest key points to anticipate in the drama. The production team shared, “Shin I Rang doesn’t simply see ghosts but rather he is a figure who faces their lives and emotions.” They continued, “Yoo Yeon Seok appears with completely different energy every episode. In addition to the middle-aged man and scientist [characters] in the stills, he will be possessed by various spirits of the deceased,” asking anticipation for the first episode.

“Phantom Lawyer” premieres on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)