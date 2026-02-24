Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jong Won, Kim Jun Han, And More Walk Into A Haunted Reservoir In New Film “Whispering Water” Posters

The upcoming horror film “Whispering Water” has released new posters!

“Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

The posters intensify the chilling mood, showing characters entering Salmokji alongside the ominous tagline, “You can’t get out there alive.”

A poster featuring a warning sign telling them not to enter the water raises questions about what terror may be lurking beneath the calm surface.

Another poster shows Su In (Kim Hye Yoon), Ki Tae (Lee Jong Won), Kyo Sik (Kim Jun Han), Kyung Tae (Kim Young Sung), Kyung Joon (Oh Dong Min), Sung Bin (Yoon Jae Chan), and Se Jeong (Jang Da A) as water appears to rise beneath them.

The images highlight a growing sense of fear, foreshadowing the inescapable horror of Salmokji, a place where once you step in, there is no way out.

“Whispering Water” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8.

