Former ToppDogg Member Park Hyun Ho And Eun Ga Eun Welcome Their First Child

Park Hyun Ho and Eun Ga Eun are now parents!

On February 20, Park Hyun Ho and Eun Ga Eun welcomed their daughter at around 3 p.m. KST. Both mother and child are healthy and are currently resting and recovering under the care of their family.

Park Hyun Ho shared, “I can’t fully express this overwhelming feeling, but it was as if the world stopped. The moment I heard her little cry, all my worries and pain disappeared.”

He added, “Thank you for coming to us, Eun Ho. Especially my beloved wife, Ga Eun, I am truly thankful, love you, and respect you.”

Park Hyun Ho also said, “The baby’s cry sounded just like Ga Eun, and it was very pleasant to hear, like a nightingale.”

In the weeks leading up to the birth, Park Hyun Ho also shared photos from the maternity shoot with his wife.

Earlier in August 2024, Park Hyun Ho and Eun Ga Eun confirmed their relationship. They married last April and announced the pregnancy in October, just six months after their wedding.

Congratulations to the happy family!

