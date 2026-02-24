Watch: Park Sung Woong Is Suddenly Thrust Into Rural Life In New Drama “Cabbage Your Life” Teaser

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has released its first teaser!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story about Sung Tae Hoon’s city family, who suddenly end up in Yeonriri village, as they struggle to return to Seoul.

Park Sung Woong plays Sung Tae Hoon, the head of the household, who worked his way up to a corporate manager. But a sudden transfer forces him to move with his family to the rural village of Yeonriri. Sung Tae Hoon navigates a journey from city life to the countryside as he searches for true happiness.

The teaser opens with a close-up of a man’s black shoes as he trudges along. The man is none other than Sung Tae Hoon. When he arrives at a field carrying black bags in both hands, he exclaims in disbelief, “Why am I here?”

Breaking the fourth wall, Park Sung Woong narrates, “I signed the contract because they said they would change my image [as an actor], but it’s my first time burying cabbage instead of people.” Setting his bags down on the dirt, he looks out over the wide field, marking the city man Sung Tae Hoon’s first step into rural life.

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

