Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju’s Gazes Remain Filled With Deep Feelings In New Drama “Shining” Posters

JTBC’s upcoming Friday series “Shining” has unveiled new posters!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives.

The main poster shows a tender moment between Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju), sitting side by side on the subway. Bathed in the bright sunlight streaming through the window, they exchange warm looks, creating a feeling that is stronger and deeper than in the past. The affection between them, unchanged after more than a decade, brings a new kind of excitement, different from before.

In particular, the phrase, “There are things that apply only to you and me. It’s possible because it’s you and me,” suggests that the world the two created together while sharing memories of their first love in childhood still holds true, even after all these years.

Meanwhile, in the character posters, Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah show a mix of loneliness and wistfulness. Yeon Tae Seo rides the subway, staring out the window, while Mo Eun Ah stands on the platform outside. In the brief moment their eyes meet, their faces show a complex mix of emotions.

In addition, the phrase, “I met you again, the one I could never forget,” shows Yeon Tae Seo’s longing and unwavering feelings for Mo Eun Ah, while the phrase, “Can we be together?” reveals Mo Eun Ah’s subtle emotions as she imagines a different ending from their breakup 10 years ago.

“Shining” is set to premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

