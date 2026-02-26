4 Fantasy Legal K-Dramas To Watch If You Liked “The Judge Returns” 

Being on the right side of the law can be hard, especially where there’s corruption, crime, and villains around every corner. That’s why sometimes justice needs a little extra magic or help from the heavens to prevail. “The Judge Returns,” MBC’s K-drama starring Ji Sung as Lee Han Young, follows a once unscrupulous judge who goes back in time to fix his mistakes after living as a puppet in a game of power and ambition that has rotten the judiciary system. Throughout the 14 episodes of this show, there’s thrill, action, suspense, and such a complex plot that it is impossible not to get addicted to it. So if you liked watching this type of legal K-drama with a touch of fantasy, here are some recommendations for you!

1. “The Judge From Hell”

When the nastiest criminals walk free and unpunished in the world, only a supernatural being could take on the challenge to bring them down. At the verge of death, Kang Bit Na (Park Shin Hye) is condemned unfairly and sent back to the world possessed by lord demon “Justitia,” who now has the mission to find sinners and send them to hell before she herself gets destroyed. As a judge, it doesn’t take long before she finds her first target, but before she can kill him, she has to set him free of charges, enraging the victims. As she moves on with her plans, her unfair judgments start to get the attention of skilled detective Han Da On (Kim Jae Yeong), who not only finds Bit Na suspicious but also dangerous.

However, after Da On loses a loved one at the hands of a serial killer, his perspective changes, and he decides to help Bit Na achieve her goal. As they work together, Bit Na starts to develop feelings for Da On, one of the most taboo things for a demon. In this dark and mysterious story, Park Shin Hye charms you with her daring, morally-grey, and charismatic female lead while Kim Jae Yeong perfectly portrays the fragility of human nature, creating an exciting and thrilling combination. And proving the success and popularity of this show, it is already set to have a second season. So don’t miss the chance and tune in “The Judge From Hell” now!

Not only do people like Lee Han Young get to survive a tragic death to redeem themselves, but good guys like Kim Hee Woo (Lee Joon Gi), a prosecutor who has always upheld justice, can have that chance too. After he tries to uncover a grim corruption case, he is coldly murdered, but before passing to the afterlife, he is granted the chance to go back in time with the promise to change not only his fate but to take down a vile assemblyman who has been abusing his power, destroying lives left and right. Once he finds himself back in his college years, he quickly gets to work.

Using all his memories and knowledge from the future, he stands out not only as a student but also as a prodigy in real states and law, impressing more than one along the way. Furthermore, he gets to save his parents’ lives, save a close friend from bankruptcy, and even gets rich, establishing a strong stance to fight his enemies. Slowly but surely, he reaches higher grounds where he can truly protect justice. With his unique charm and sharp looks, Lee Joon Gi captivates you in another legal drama, this time by Kim Ji Eun’s side, who shines with a brilliant performance as the clever Kim Hee Ah, showing once again her wide range and talent.

Everybody has wished that their dreams would come true, but for Nam Hong Joo (Suzy), every dream she has turns into a real-life nightmare. Ever since dreaming about her father’s tragic death when she was younger, she has feared whatever future she might see in her sleep. That is, until she meets Jung Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk), a cynical prosecutor who has spent most of his career barely caring about his role inside a courtroom. However, when he meets peculiar Hong Joo and discovers that she can actually foresee the future, he starts to get involved in a way he never expected.

As they untangle a tricky series of crimes that have deep and old roots connecting each other’s fates, their hearts also begin to heal the pains from their childhoods. With her characteristic charm and beauty, Suzy will amaze you not only with the range of her acting but also with how endearing her character is. On the other hand, Lee Jong Suk delivers an equally charismatic and energetic performance that highlights the emotional depths of their relationship. Though this isn’t exactly a regression drama, the elements of fantasy still give this show a unique color that makes it one of the fans’ favorites.

If you had a special ability, would you use it for good or for evil? For Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), the answer is easy. Ever since he was a young boy, he’s had the ability to read the memories in people’s minds, which has led him to become a key element in the criminal police force. However, with great power comes great responsibility, and not everybody feels particularly comfortable with the man’s unique ability. Furthermore, when a serial killer starts to terrorize Seoul, he has to fight criticism, prejudice, and his inner demons to find the culprit behind the horrendous crimes.

Along the way, he meets Han Sun Mi (Lee Se Young), a brilliant criminal profiler, who, despite her initial suspicions about Dong Baek, ends up becoming his most important ally and the person who will help him to discover a painful truth from his past. With many twists and turns, this story easily becomes a rollercoaster of emotions between suspense, crime, and thrill. However, with two former child actors as the main characters leading the show, it becomes an emotional, exciting, yet intense K-drama that you cannot miss for the world. It will keep you wondering what exactly is going on, but somehow, you won’t be able to stop watching until the last minute.

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Her favorite groups are EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, and BOL4. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Blossom”

Plans to watch: “My Page in the 90s“