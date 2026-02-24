Lee Na Young Makes A Bold Live Broadcast Exposé Against Seo Hyun Woo In “Honour”

Lee Na Young will deliver a real-time exposé during a live broadcast in tonight’s episode of “Honour”!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Spoilers

The previous episode ended with Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young) falling into a trap orchestrated by Park Je Yeol (Seo Hyun Woo) and was forced into a tense, one-on-one confrontation with him in the darkness. Adding to the shock, another victim of sexual exploitation—whom Park Je Yeol had drawn into the secret app “Connect In” after receiving a suspended indictment—was discovered unconscious in a hotel room. The revelation of Park Je Yeol’s brutal domestic violence toward his wife Hong Yeon Hee (Baek Eun Hye) further fueled calls for justice against both him and the illicit prostitution app.

In today’s episode, the showdown between Yoon Ra Young and Park Je Yeol will intensify as both are pushed to the brink. In the preview, Park Je Yeol delivers a chilling warning: “I gave you plenty of chances. Go ahead—let’s see you break.” Yet Yoon Ra Young refuses to back down. Standing once again before a live broadcast camera, she calmly declares, “There is a secret prostitution app. And a current prosecutor is involved,” publicly exposing the truth in real time. The explosive revelation, broadcast nationwide, is expected to shake the entire country. Watching the broadcast, Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae) and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah) are left visibly shaken, underscoring the enormous fallout the exposé is likely to trigger.

Meanwhile, Park Je Yeol—who has always maintained a composed facade—finally erupts in rage. Scenes of him losing control in his office and later appearing flustered as he is cornered by reporters hint at a cathartic turning point to come. Attention is now focused on whether Yoon Ra Young’s determined exposé can dismantle the powerful cartel surrounding both Park Je Yeol and “Connect In.”

The production team commented, “Episode 8 will center on the aftermath of Yoon Ra Young’s decisive revelation and the situation Park Je Yeol finds himself in as a result. Viewers can also look forward to another thrilling ending that will raise the bar once again. Please don’t miss the broadcast.”

Episode 8 of “Honour” will air on February 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

