“The Practical Guide To Love” Director And Writer Talk About The Drama’s Concept, Key Viewing Points, And More

The director and scriptwriter for the upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” have shared their thoughts on the drama!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

First, director Lee Jae Hoon revealed that his initial impression of the project was shaped by the protagonist’s career. He remarked, “The female lead Lee Ui Yeong working on a hotel purchasing team felt unique.” He found it especially impressive that the drama shines a light on the stories of those who work quietly behind the scenes of glamorous spaces.

He continued, “Instead of the luxurious lobby, we focused on the stories of those working in kitchens, storage rooms, and hallways. After extensive consultation and research, we built a realistic portrayal of their professional lives with strong detail.”

Writer Lee Yi Jin shared, “The original work was so charming that I didn’t hesitate long after receiving the adaptation offer.” She continued, “I found it interesting that the story focuses seriously on blind dates. From the very first episode, it clearly distances itself from the typical romance drama by confronting the reality that natural encounters are difficult and by showing the careful weighing of potential partners’ conditions,” she explained. “It might feel a bit dry, but I thought it could tell a love story that people in their 30s—who have many responsibilities in life—could relate to.”

Talking about the thought that went into portraying blind dates, which serve as the main theme of the drama in an engaging way, director Lee Jae Hoon shared, “As a main subject of a drama, blind dates might feel somewhat ordinary. But at the same time, because it is such an everyday topic, it can create moments that are strongly relatable.” He continued, “I tried to capture and portray those moments that seem trivial but carry significant emotional weight realistically.”

Writer Lee Yi Jin remarked, “When I first saw the original work, I loved the contrast between the pure, heart-fluttering art style and the realistic story development.”

She continued, “Because I wanted to stay true to the expectations created by the title of the drama and its blind date concept, I tried to vividly capture everything from the decision to go on a blind date to the happenings at the actual blind date and the worries that arise when the blind date begins to transition into a relationship.”

Finally, director Lee Jae Hoon and writer Lee Yi Jin both shared key viewing points for the drama. Director Lee Jae Hoon commented, “Many talented actors appear as family members and colleagues, adding fun and depth to the story. The diverse cameo appearances by actors who will play Lee Ui Yeong’s blind date partners will also add fun to the drama.” He added, “I remember being deeply moved several times, thinking how truly blessed we were with this casting,” expressing his trust in the actors.

Writer Lee Yi Jin concluded, “I think viewers will find it more enjoyable if they watch while asking themselves questions like, ‘What kind of love did I experience in the past?’ and ‘What choice would I make in that situation?’” She added, “I hope everyone who watches this drama won’t give up on love too easily and will continue to move toward it—each in their own way.”

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama on Viki:

