Yum Jung Ah, Park Joon Myun, Dex, And Kim Hye Yoon Confirmed For “Fresh Off The Sea” Spin-Off

tvN’s “Fresh off the Sea” is returning with a spin-off!

On February 24, tvN confirmed that Season 3 of “Fresh off the Sea” will air in the second half of this year. Ahead of its return, a spin-off variety show will meet viewers first through “Fresh off the Sea Spin-Off” (working title).

“Fresh off the Sea” is a reality program that follows its cast as they travel across South Korea’s coastal regions for three days and two nights, showcasing scenic landscapes and local delicacies unique to each area. Season 1 starred Yum Jung Ah, Park Joon Myun, Ahn Eun Jin, and Dex, while Season 2 welcomed Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Jae Wook, replacing Ahn Eun Jin and Dex.

The upcoming spin-off will feature Yum Jung Ah, Park Joon Myun, Dex, and Kim Hye Yoon. Kim Hye Yoon previously appeared as a guest in Season 2, where she impressed viewers with her exceptional work ethic and lovely charm. The spin-off will also mark the first variety show collaboration between Dex and Kim Hye Yoon.

The production team shared, “As this is a spin-off, it will offer a different kind of fun from ‘Fresh off the Sea.’ Viewers can look forward to the genuine family-like chemistry that audiences loved the most.”

“Fresh off the Sea Spin-Off” is scheduled to premiere in April. Stay tuned!

