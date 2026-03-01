11 K-Dramas That Are Turning 10 Years Old In 2026

2016 is widely regarded as the golden year for K-dramas. These shows travelled far beyond home shores to become global cultural hits. From effervescent rom-coms and tender, bittersweet love stories to time travel, fantasy, and action, the year offered something for every mood and palate. Stellar performances were matched with high production values and their soundtracks remain timeless even a decade after.

Here are 11 K-dramas that may be turning 10 in 2026 but continue to live on in our hearts.

Captain Yoo Shi Jin (Song Joong Ki), a special forces officer, is smitten with Dr. Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo) at first sight. Just as he manages to secure their first date, duty intervenes. He is transferred to a conflict ridden country, making the possibility of seeing her again seem remote.

Fate, however, has other plans. Mo Yeon arrives at the same posting with a medical team. As sparks fly, the two clash over their differing ideologies – she saves lives, he takes them in order to protect his country. But as they face a natural disaster, a life threatening virus, and terrorism, the two find courage and love in each other.

“Descendants of the Sun” was a mega-hit and for all the right reasons. A heart-fluttering romance set amid constant peril, it was elevated by the scorching chemistry between the lead pair and the second lead couple. And the bromance between Yoo Shi Jin and his Special Forces Alpha team makes it a show for all seasons.

Start watching “Descendants of the Sun”:

Watch Now

Goblin Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) is a suave and handsome man, seen in elegant suits. He lives in a sprawling mansion in modern day Seoul. Little do people know that he is a nearly 1,000-year-old former general, cursed with immortality. The only way out for him is to find his bride, the woman destined to dislodge the sword wedged in his heart.

He meets high school senior Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), an orphan burdened with her own cursed fate. Eun Tak accidentally keeps summoning the Goblin, and he realizes she is the woman he has been searching for. But their relationship is as cursed as the destiny that binds them.

A bittersweet tale of love and longing, “Guardian: the Lonely and Great God” remains a favorite among epic fantasy romances. And Lee Dong Wook as the Grim Reaper and the Goblin’s closest companion adds an unforgettable dynamic to the story. The Goblin and the Grim Reaper camaraderie is one for the books.

Start watching “Guardian: the Lonely and Great God”:

Watch Now

Heartbroken, Go Ha Jin (IU) is transported back to Goryeo dynasty after a near drowning accident. She awakens as Hae Soo, a lady of nobility, and is suddenly thrust into the lives and power games of ambitious princes. Among them is the sensitive and poetic Wang Wook (Kang Ha Neul) and the devilishly charming, yet emotionally guarded Wang Soo (Lee Joon Gi). Hae Soo finds herself irresistibly drawn towards Wang Soo, but their intensely passionate love story ultimately is ill-fated.

“Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” continues to enjoy an enduring appeal amongst K-drama fans. Strong performances and its aching, bittersweet romance continues to keep audiences invested, with many still rooting for a long-awaited season two.

Start watching “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo”:

Watch Now

Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) is the university’s star heavy lifter. With her sights set on a gold medal, she preps for the weightlifting competition but hits an unlikely roadblock. Bok Joo gets infatuated with a doctor and wants to lose weight and look ultra feminine. But weight loss is sacrilege for a professional weightlifting champ.

It is the college heartthrob and star swimmer Jung Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk) who starts to make her heart race, but also instills confidence in her. And that love is not about changing oneself for another.

A feel-good, coming-of-age story of young adults, the characters navigate friendship, love, and ambition. And Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk won hearts as the adorable campus couple.

Start watching “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo”:

Watch Now

Kim Je Ha (Ji Chang Wook) is a mercenary-turned-bodyguard to the Presidential candidate’s illegitimate daughter, Anna (Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona)

Je Ha, a one-time soldier, had been wrongly accused of the death of his girlfriend. A fugitive on the run, he is hired by the presidential candidate, and it serves as the perfect opportunity for him to break into the political circles.

However, he is assigned to guard Anna, a woman he had briefly met on the run in Madrid. Anna suffers from social anxiety and keeps to herself, and Je Ha cannot help but look out for this vulnerable young woman, who has been emotionally manipulated by both her father and stepmother. As the two are drawn closer, the lines between professional and personal begin to blur.

Ji Chang Wook, in full action mode, is the highlight of the show, showing off a perfectly sculpted physique. He delivers bone crunching punches and embodies the very definition of sexy cool in this thrilling romance.

Start watching “The K2”:

Watch Now

Shin Joon Young (Kim Woo Bin) is a popular actor who is diagnosed with a terminal disease. He reconnects with his estranged first love, Noh Eul (Suzy), now a documentary filmmaker. As the two face each other after years of unspoken and unresolved feelings, it becomes clear that the attraction and love between them had never faded. Confronted with a bleak future, they are compelled to make the most of their limited time together, healing and loving each other so as to have no regrets.

A tearjerker in the truest sense, this drama breaks your heart with its emotionally charged performances while also reminding you that it is never truly the end, especially when you can treasure the love of a lifetime in just a few fleeting moments.

Start watching “Uncontrollably Fond”:

Watch Now

Park Hae Young (Lee Je Hoon) is a detective, but one who does not trust the system. The cynicism stems from the unresolved murder of his friend. He discovers a walkie talkie which connects him to a detective from the past, Lee Jae Han (Jo Jin Woong), who is missing in the present day. Ironically, Jae Han was the one investigating the case of Hae Young’s friend.

Together, the two meet across timelines, along with Cha Soo Hyun (Kim Hye Soo), to solve long buried cases and expose the system.

“Signal” is a clever show. It’s one that questions justice and the law bearers from a moral standpoint. And the show stands out for its brilliant performances.

The playful Crown Prince Lee Young (Park Bo Gum) and his bodyguard, the stoic Kim Byung Yeon (Kwak Dong Yeon), have been best friends since they were children. There are no secrets between the two: their bond goes beyond duty, and they are more like brothers.

Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung) is a young girl who enters the royal palace in the guise of a eunuch. With debts to pay, and little choice in the matter, she does whatever work she can find to survive, even if it means hiding her identity.

She is assigned to Lee Young’s chambers, and that is when the fun begins. Drawn towards Ra On, Lee Young finds himself confused by feelings he cannot quite place, unaware that she is a woman. As sparks fly, several secrets lie in wait to be uncovered.

“Love in the Moonlight” is a coming-of-age drama that won hearts for its youthful yet dramatic vibes. Both Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung captured the spotlight, bringing an effervescent charm to this tender romance as it unfolds amidst palace intrigue.

Start watching “Love in the Moonlight”:

Watch Now

This drama won hearts for its star-studded ensemble, and there are no points for guessing why. Park Hyung Sik is the burdened Crown Prince Sam Maek Jong, weighed down by his royal robes and duties. He encounters the free spirited Moo Myung (Park Seo Joon), the flirty Kim Soo Hoo (SHINee’s Minho), the carefree Seok Han Sung (BTS’s V), as well as Park Ban Ryu (Do Ji Han), and Kim Yoo Weol (Jo Yoon Woo).

These six young men join forces as flower knights to shape a new Silla Kingdom. And as bonds of friendship are tried and tested, these boys grow into steadfast and reliable young men.

An all-time favorite amongst fans, the bromance between the boys remains the star and plot of the show.

Start watching”Hwarang”:

Watch Now

Kang Dong Joo (Yoo Yeon Seok) witnesses his father’s death due to medical negligence. Encouraged by a stranger, the teenage Dong Joo is told to turn his rage into something productive.

Years later, he finds himself at the same hospital, but this time as a medical intern. Dong Joo is talented but short tempered and is transferred to the dilapidated Doldam hospital. The doctor in charge is the maverick surgeon, Dr. Kim (Han Suk Kyu), the very man who once encouraged him. The two clash over their differing ideologies, but Dong Joo gradually evolves under Dr. Kim’s guidance, learning to serve selflessly and not always rush to fight against the system.

The “Dr. Romantic” franchise continues to stand tall as one of the most finest medical dramas and is one of the most popular in the genre.

Start watching “Dr. Romantic”:

Watch Now

“W”

Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo) is a doctor whose father is one of Korea’s most popular webtoon writers. When a mysterious force pulls her into the world of his webtoon, she comes face to face with its protagonist, Kang Chul (Lee Jong Suk). What begins as a surreal encounter soon turns into an unlikely love story.

As shadowy forces threaten Kang Chul’s life, the two must navigate the fragile line between fiction and reality to stay together. Blending the webtoon universe with the real world, the series stands out for its inventive premise and emotional stakes. Lee Jong Suk convincingly embodies a living comic book hero, while the gripping narrative keeps viewers invested in how this cross world romance will ultimately unfold.

Start watching “W”:

Watch Now

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.