Yoon Jong Hoon Is A Wealthy Architect Drawn Into A Family Power Struggle In “Our Happy Days”

KBS1’s new weekday drama “Our Happy Days” has shared the first stills of Yoon Jong Hoon in character!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Yoon Jong Hoon plays Go Gyeol, a man who seems to have it all—looks, talent, and wealth. He is the grandson of Kang Soo Group chairman Go Kang Soo (Lee Ho Jae) and the second son of Kang Soo Construction president Go Dae Chi (Yoon Da Hoon), as well as a highly accomplished architect who has won the “Young Architect of the Year” award. Living a life seemingly free of hardship, Go Gyeol’s world begins to shift after he becomes entangled with Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung) and is drawn into a fierce succession battle following Chairman Go Kang Soo’s terminal diagnosis, forcing him to confront unexpected upheavals.

Newly released first stills capture Go Gyeol dressed in polished, refined outfits befitting a third-generation chaebol heir. He exudes neat sophistication, while his calm, subdued gaze hints at the character’s complex inner struggles.

In another still, Yoon Jong Hoon is seen smiling brightly while conversing with someone. Known for his cynical gaze and sharp remarks, the character’s softer side—revealed only around those he considers his own—adds emotional depth to Go Gyeol.

The production team shared, “Yoon Jong Hoon’s delicate acting will deeply portray the sense of emptiness hidden behind Go Gyeol’s perfect exterior, further enhancing viewers’ immersion. We hope audiences look forward to the new charm he will reveal through this drama.”

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere in March as the follow-up to “Marie and Her Three Daddies.”

Watch Yoon Jong Hoon in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)