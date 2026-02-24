Taemin Parts Ways With Big Planet Made

SHINee’s Taemin has parted ways with Big Planet Made Entertainment.

On February 24, Big Planet Made Entertainment announced that Taemin’s exclusive contract with the agency had come to an end.

Below is the agency’s full statement:

Hello, this is Big Planet Made Entertainment. We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with Taemin has concluded. We ask for your continued support and interest in Taemin’s future activities even after the contract’s termination. Thank you.

Taemin joined Big Planet Made Entertainment in March 2024 after concluding his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment.

We wish Taemin all the best in his future endeavors!

