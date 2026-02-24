Kim Jung Young, Lee Mi Do, And More Add Heart And Conflict To Han Ji Min’s Story In “The Practical Guide To Love”

JTBC’s upcoming weekend drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has shared new stills of its supporting cast!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who enters the world of blind dates after deciding to actively pursue love. When she meets Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek), two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey to discover what true love really means.

Joining the drama are Kim Jung Young, Lee Mi Do, Park Jung Pyo, Jo Bok Rae, Kim Won Hae, and Oh Min Ae.

Kim Jung Young plays Park Jung Im, Lee Ui Yeong’s mother and an insurance planner. Known for her strict self-discipline, Park Jung Im continuously works on self-improvement while balancing her career and studies. Having raised her daughter to be independent, she becomes a key figure who shakes up Ui Yeong’s views on love.

Lee Mi Do takes on the role of Jung Na Ri, Ui Yeong’s superior and head of the purchasing team at The Hills Hotel. Though she maintains a sweet, romantic marriage, Jung Na Ri often passes work to her juniors under the excuse of being busy with married life. She subtly keeps Ui Yeong—whose performance surpasses her own—in check, adding tension to the workplace dynamic.

Park Jung Pyo plays Oh Myung Woon, another of Ui Yeong’s bosses and the purchasing team manager. More skilled in business dealings than practical work, he is constantly busy with mysterious meetings and tends to disappear at critical moments.

Kim Won Hae stars as Eun Jung Seok, the general manager of The Hills Hotel. Having started his career as a bellboy and devoted nearly 40 years to the hotel, he is regarded as both its living history and symbol of dignity. As a true gentleman and Ui Yeong’s most respected senior, viewers can look forward to his warm chemistry with Han Ji Min.

Jo Bok Rae plays Lee Eun Ho, co-CEO of HOME alongside Song Tae Seop. Lee Eun Ho prefers peaceful resolutions and avoids conflict while overseeing overall business operations. He also offers realistic yet witty advice about Tae Seop’s awkward love life, providing refreshing humor.

Lastly, Oh Min Ae plays Lee Soon Joo, Song Tae Seop’s mother and the owner of the restaurant Songi Dakbal. Having long felt guilty for not being able to fully care for her son while supporting the family, she wholeheartedly supports Tae Seop’s happiness and love, serving as his strongest emotional support.

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

