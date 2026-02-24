Baek Seo Ra Portrays A Top Actress Left Brain-Damaged After Tragic Accident In New Medical Thriller Drama

TV CHOSUN’s upcoming weekend miniseries “Doctor Shin” (literal title) has unveiled the first stills of Baek Seo Ra in character!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, and a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama unfolds a bold narrative that explores love and desire, taboo and sacrifice.

Baek Seo Ra plays Momo, a top actress at the peak of her popularity. Momo is engaged to Shin Ju Shin (Jung E Chan), a neurosurgery hospital director who seemingly has everything, but she suffers an accident before their wedding, leaving her body intact while her brain is severely damaged.

The newly released stills capture Momo sitting in a restaurant dressed head to toe in elegant, aristocratic-style fashion. In contrast, another image shows her concealing her identity with dark sunglasses, a cropped T-shirt, and a hat.

Baek Seo Ra shared, “It is especially meaningful to me to take on my first leading role through ‘Doctor Shin,’ which is also my very first acting project. Because this work carries great weight for me, I feel an even stronger sense of responsibility. I do have worries, but I see it as an even greater opportunity to learn. I will prepare diligently for every single scene and do my best to lead the project well.”

The production team commented, “Baek Seo Ra is portraying the extraordinary character Momo—who undergoes significant emotional and psychological changes—with wholehearted dedication. Please look forward to how Baek Seo Ra, specially chosen by the writer Phoebe, will bring Momo to life in ‘Doctor Shin.’”

“Doctor Shin” will premiere on March 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Source (1)