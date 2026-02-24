TVXQ's 'MIROTIC' Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 100 Million Views

TVXQ has just hit the 100 million mark for the very first time on YouTube!

On February 25 at around 1:43 a.m. KST, TVXQ’s music video for their iconic 2008 hit “MIROTIC” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video ever to reach the milestone.

TVXQ first uploaded the music video for “MIROTIC” to YouTube on November 25, 2009 at approximately 10 p.m. KST, meaning that it took about 16 years, 2 months, and 30 days to hit 100 million views.

Congratulations to TVXQ!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “MIROTIC” below: