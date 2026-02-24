Watch: Hearts2Hearts Isn't Afraid To Get "RUDE!" In Flawless New Dance Practice Video
Hearts2Hearts is back with another impressive dance practice video!
On February 24, the rookie girl group from SM Entertainment released the official dance practice video for their new single “RUDE!”
The newly released video offers a full view of the choreography for “RUDE!”, along with all eight members’ dance moves and flawless synchronization throughout the upbeat song.
Check out Hearts2Hearts’ dance practice video for “RUDE!” below: