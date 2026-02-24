'Our Universe' Releases Super Cute Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Bae In Hyuk With His On-Screen Nephew

tvN’s “Our Universe” has shared an adorable glimpse behind the scenes of filming!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama starring Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui as in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Newly released behind-the-scenes photos capture the real-life chemistry between Bae In Hyuk and Park Yoo Ho, the child actor who plays Woo Joo in the drama. In one photo, Bae In Hyuk affectionately holds Park Yoo Ho in his arms while pointing to the camera in order to tell him where to look. In another, he gently feeds his on-screen nephew some chocolate.

The “Our Universe” production team commented, “Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui’s heartfelt acting and chemistry with Park Yoo Ho are the force that brings out the warm familial love [of the story] and makes it relatable to viewers. Please look forward to seeing more of Woo Joo’s family’s cute chemistry in the second half of the drama.”

They went on to tease, “In Episodes 7 and 8, which air this week, another unexpected character will seek out Woo Joo’s family. Please keep an eye on what sorts of changes and incidents lie in store for them.”

The next episode of “Our Universe” will air on February 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

