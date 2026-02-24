'Honour' Earns Its Highest Thursday Ratings Yet

ENA’s “Honour” is going strong in the second half of its run!

On February 24, “Honour” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet for a Thursday. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the mystery thriller scored an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent, falling just short of its all-time high of 4.3 percent from the night before.

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, “Honour” tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as the founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Watch Lee Chung Ah in “Hide” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Jung Eun Chae’s film “Someone You Loved” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)