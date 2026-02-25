TWICE's Mina To Sit Out Philadelphia Concert Due To Health

TWICE’s Mina will not be performing at the group’s concert in Philadelphia tonight.

On February 24 local time, JYP Entertainment officially announced that Mina would be sitting out the Philadelphia stop of TWICE’s “THIS IS FOR” world tour due to health concerns.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We regret to inform you that Mina of TWICE will be unable to participate in the TWICE <THIS IS FOR> WORLD TOUR in Philadelphia due to health reasons (poor health condition). Mina truly wished to take part and was very eager to meet ONCE. She made every effort to rest during the VIP Sound Check in hopes of joining the main show.

However, following careful discussion and thorough consideration on site, it was determined that she requires sufficient rest and recovery. It was ultimately decided that she would not take part in today’s show. This decision was made with the artist’s health as our top priority, and we kindly ask for your understanding.

We sincerely apologize to fans who had been looking forward to the show, and we thank you for your continued love and warm support. Mina will prioritize her recovery and soon return. Thank you.

JYP Entertainment

